Construction will cause sections of four Columbia roads and sidewalks to close Monday.
Parts of Fay Street, Fourth Avenue, Park Avenue and Corporate Lake Drive will be closed or rerouted for various projects, according to news releases from the City of Columbia.
Fay Street, between Hinkson Avenue and Wilkes Boulevard, will close 7 a.m. Monday for the installation of a new utility service. The construction is scheduled to finish Friday.
The eastbound lane of traffic on Fourth Avenue between Garth and Grand Avenue will close 8 a.m. Monday. The construction will end Tuesday. Temporary traffic devices will direct eastbound traffic to yield westbound so a contractor can repair a sewer connection.
Drivers and pedestrians should avoid Park Avenue and Corporate Lake Drive between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for the installation of small cell wireless facilities.
The locations in the area that will be impacted are:
- The westbound lane of Park Avenue, between North Providence Road and Trinity Place, and the sidewalk on the north side of the street.
- The westbound lane of Corporate Lake Drive, between Providence Outer Road and Commercial Drive, and the sidewalk on the north side of the street.