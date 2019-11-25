Several Columbia streets will be undergoing work next week that could slow traffic, according to city and state officials.
Capital Paving Inc., plans to pave sections of four streets beginning the first week of December, weather permitting, city officials said.
That same week, sidewalk improvements will continue on College Avenue (Route 763), temporarily closing to traffic the east entrance to Hickory Street at the intersection of College Avenue, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
A city of Columbia press release said crews for a local contractor plan to begin milling and paving operations on Dec. 2 or shortly thereafter, depending upon air and road temperatures.
Roads that will be impacted:
- Brown School Road, from Range Line Street to 500 feet west of the Brown School Road/Range Line Street intersection.
- Sandman Lane from Nifong Boulevard to south end.
- Cooper Drive from Buttonwood Drive to west end.
- South Ponderosa Street/Nocona Parkway roundabout.
The streets will remain open to traffic with the contractor providing flaggers to assist vehicles through the work zones. Motorists, pedestrians and nonmotorized transportation users are asked to use caution in the work zones. Minor delays are expected.
Parking will be restricted on Cooper Drive and Sandman Lane during paving operations. Signs will be posted on the scheduled streets at least 24 hours in advance to alert residents and motorists.
However, if the contractor is unable to find an appropriate weather window to pave in early December, the streets would likely be postponed until 2020.
Scheduled updates will also be made on Columbia Public Works social media and online at CoMo.gov/PublicWorks/MO2019.
The ongoing College Avenue work is under a contract supervised by MoDOT.
Crews will close the entrance to Hickory Street on Dec. 2 and plan to re-open it on Dec. 9, according to a MoDOT press release. All properties along Hickory Street will still be accessible to traffic through other routes.
Once the work at the Hickory Street entrance is complete, crews will then close the east entrance of Wilkes Boulevard at the intersection of College Avenue during the week of Dec. 9 for the same improvement work, MoDot said.
These closures will allow contractors working for MoDOT to perform sidewalk improvement work that will bring the sidewalks into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
