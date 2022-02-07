Fans of Peggy Jean's Pies will be happy to hear a second location will be opening Wednesday morning.
The second store will be located in west Columbia at 421 N. Stadium Blvd., Suite 103.
Owner Rebecca Miller said it's been over a year in the making, with Peggy Jean's Pies officially announcing its expansion plans in April 2021.
The store was ready to open last Wednesday, but Miller said it was delayed because of the winter weather. Miller hopes to open more locations in the future, hoping to bring about "world pie domination."
In other local business news, Fuzzy's Taco Shop, a fast-casual Mexican place that serves up tacos and other Tex-Mex dishes, reopened its Columbia store Jan. 31, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant.
Fuzzy's Taco Shop announced Jan. 13 it was temporarily closing the Columbia location, according to its Facebook page.
And in terms of new dining options, Syrian Kitchen, which will serve traditional Syrian cuisine, is expected to open in the next two weeks, according to owner Ahmad Alkadah.
Alkadah is a Syrian refugee who arrived in Columbia back in 2016. On opening his own restaurant, he said, "It's my dream. I love food."
The Syrian Kitchen will be located in the northern part of Columbia at 600 Business Loop 70 W.
Alkadah said he doesn't have an exact opening date set yet, but people can check the Syrian Kitchen Facebook page for updates.