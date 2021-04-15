Several lanes and sidewalks will be closed for wireless cell tower and fiber optic cable installations in the coming weeks, according to a news release from the city of Columbia.
Contractors for AT&T will be installing small cell wireless facilities at 10 separate locations. ELI Directional Drilling, a contractor for Bluebird Network, will be installing fiber optic cables that will support future AT&T small cell wireless facilities for 5G cell service.
The following lanes and sidewalks will be closed or restricted from Monday, April 19 to Friday, April 23:
- The north westbound lane of East Broadway between Old Highway 63 North and Broadway Bluffs Drive and the sidewalk on the north side of the road will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- The north westbound lane of East Broadway between Old Highway 63 North and Williams Street and the sidewalk on the north side of the road will be closed between 8:30 a.m and 4 p.m.
- The southbound lane of John Garry Drive between West Southampton Drive and North Cedar Lake Drive and the sidewalk on the west side of the road will be restricted.
- The westbound lane of West Phyllis Avenue between Parkade Boulevard and Bear Creek Drive will be restricted.
- The southbound lane of McBaine Avenue between West Ash Street and West Broadway and the sidewalk on the west side of the street will be closed. People will be directing two way traffic at this location.
- Bouchelle Avenue between South William Street and College Avenue will be restricted and parking will not be allowed.
- The northbound lane of Ashland Road between East Stadium Boulevard and Canyon Drive will be closed. Northbound traffic will be directed to yield to southbound traffic.
- The northbound lane of Nocona Parkway between Ponderosa Street and Kentsfield Lane will be restricted.
- The eastbound lane of Club Village Drive between Sedona Villas Drive and Forum Boulevard and the sidewalk on the south side of the road will be restricted.
- The westbound lane of Penn Terrace between Golden Bear Drive and the I-70 Connector will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The sidewalks that will be closed from Monday, April 19 to Friday, April 30 are:
- the north side of East Broadway between Hitt Street and College Avenue
- the west side of Hitt Street between East Broadway and Cherry Street