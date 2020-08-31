The Columbia area saw limited damage Monday morning as severe weather moved through the area with the worst of it further south.
The city experienced loud thunder, lightening and high winds in the late morning.
As of 11:24 a.m., there was a minor power outage caused by the weather, according to the city of Columbia outage map. Five properties were affected and a crew was able to make repairs by early afternoon.
The severe threat is completely over and the storm has moved to the south of the Boone County area, Matt Beckwith,a meteorologist with KOMU/NBC, Columbia, said around 2 p.m.
Winds between 50-60 mph had been forecast as a line of storms moved through the Boone County toward southeast Missouri, according to Kevin Dietsch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis.
Each storm was predicted to have a peak of 30-45 minutes at most, in each area they move through, said Deitsch. The storms were expected to move towards Farmington.
No road closures were reported because of the storm.