The City of Columbia will spend $1.1 million to update city stormwater and sewer systems after the Columbia City Council approved four improvement projects Monday night.
All the projects were unanimously approved after presentations from City Manager John Glascock.
The Leslie Lane stormwater improvement project will replace failing, corrugated metal pipes and two inlets near the corner of Leslie Lane and Garth Avenue. The project will cost an estimated $150,000, which will come from the city’s storm water utilities funds.
The College Avenue, Court Street and Hickory Street sanitary sewer improvement project was also approved. This project will replace failing clay-pipe sewer mains under College Avenue and the Columbia Terminal Railroad. It will cost an estimated $500,000, also from the city’s sewer utilities funds.
Mayor Brian Treece emphasized the need for this project but questioned why it was getting priority over others.
“I have constituents who have been waiting 10 plus years for new sewers,” he said.
He was also concerned when he learned the city had yet to secure the easements necessary for construction.
“If one person doesn’t give up their easement, it holds up the entire project,” Treece said.
Glascock reassured him that they will be able to work on other parts of the project while they acquire easements.
The council also approved the Stanford Drive and Glenwood Avenue sewer improvement projects. Both will create a new gravity sewer main and at least one sanitary sewer structure at each location.
The Stanford project will take place between Stanford Drive and Radcliffe Drive and will cost an estimated $150,000.
The Glenwood Avenue project will install approximately 440 feet of new pipe and 347 feet of new gravity sewer main and will create five sanitary sewer structures. These improvements will be made on Glenwood Avenue and to the area adjacent to the southeast.
The project will cost an estimated $300,000. Funds for both projects will come from the city’s sewer utility private common collector elimination funds.
Glascock responded to council concerns that the projects would be done in a piecemeal fashion and said that is just how those projects tend to happen.
In other council action:
- The council unanimously approved the construction of improvements to the driving range at L.A. Nickell Golf Course, a public course in Cosmopolitan Park. The construction will expand the driving range and the tee box. In order to do so, workers will need to move some poles and netting as well as reroute the cart path to the 15th hole. The total budget for this project is $50,000. It will be funded through a fee paid by golfers who use the course.
- In a 6-to-1 vote, the council also approved an amended version of a water conservation incentive program meant to ease demands on the city’s drinking water system. Treece was the sole dissenting vote.