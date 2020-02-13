Two projects will lead to temporary lane closures in Columbia beginning Monday.
Sanitary sewer repairs at 1710 Cliff Drive will cause lane closures at that location Monday and Tuesday.
NW Industries LLC plans to begin repairs at 7 a.m. Monday at that address.
The work will require closure of the westbound lane of Cliff Drive between Rockhill Road and South Ann Street. The work is scheduled to be completed by 7 p.m. Tuesday, weather permitting.
Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, Seth Paul Excavating plans to perform emergency repair of the sanitary sewer connection at 22 West Boulevard North. The work will require closure of the northbound lane of West Boulevard North between West Broadway and Marygene Street.
Two-way traffic will be maintained utilizing flaggers. The work is scheduled to be completed by 5 p.m. that day, weather permitting.
Motorists, pedestrians and others are urged to exercise extreme caution when in the work zones.