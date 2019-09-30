A female was the victim of a sexual assault by a male acquaintance in the 500 block of South College Avenue, according to a report the MU Police Department received at about 10 p.m. Sunday.
The offense was reported to have occurred earlier Sunday.
The only house on the 500 block of South College Avenue is the Sigma Chi fraternity house. Sara Deidrich, public information officer for the MU News Bureau, would not confirm that the assault happened there.
Those with information about this offense are asked to contact MUPD at 573-874-7652 or to submit anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.
The release stated MUPD encourages victims of all crimes to report incidents to receive support. The release also gave a list of safety tips to "reduce your chances" of becoming a victim.