An individual was groped near the corner of Hitt and Locust streets at approximately 7:15 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the MU Police Department.
MU police was notified about the sexual misconduct incident and sent out an email due to its proximity to the MU campus, according to Public Safety Information Specialist Sara Diedrich.
According to the news release, the suspect grabbed the individual’s breasts and then fled west toward Hitt Street.
The suspect was described as a male in his twenties with stubble facial hair. He was wearing a yellow zip-up hoodie, black shirt and black sweatpants, according to the description in the news release.
There is currently no further information available about the incident. The Columbia Police Department has a policy of not sending out news releases in cases of sexual misconduct and assault in order to protect the privacy of the victim.
If anyone has information, they are encouraged to contact CPD at 311 or call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.