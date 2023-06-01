Shakespeare's Pizza will turn 50 on June 4. The Columbia food staple will celebrate with an event, "Shake's Recess," at its South location on Saturday.
Shake's Recess will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. and include a variety of family-friendly fun. Activities include a speed pizza eating contest, tricycle pizza delivery challenge, a Rock, Paper, Scissors tournament and a T-shirt unfreeze race.
Contestants have the chance to win prizes, including a "Shakes' Cup Cup," according to a Shakespeare's Facebook post.
Those interested may sign-up for a contest on their website. These events will cost $10 each; Shakespeare's is partnering with six non-profits including Ragtag Film Society and Rainbow House Emergency Shelter. Proceeds will be dispersed amongst them.
A section of the parking lot will be reserved for free outdoor activities like cornhole, giant Jenga and soccer darts.
Saturday's event is the second of three events that Shakespeare's is hosting for their anniversary celebration. The first was held in February and the next event will be held in September — both in Shakespeare's downtown location. February's event was a "birthday kickoff," where guests shared stories and showcased memorabilia.
The kitchen will be operating as usual, with service available to those not interested in the event.