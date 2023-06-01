Shakespeare's Pizza will turn 50 on June 4. The Columbia food staple will celebrate with an event, "Shake's Recess," at its South location on Saturday. 

Shake's Recess will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. and include a variety of family-friendly fun. Activities include a speed pizza eating contest, tricycle pizza delivery challenge, a Rock, Paper, Scissors tournament and a T-shirt unfreeze race.

