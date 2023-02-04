Shakespeare’s Pizza held a gathering Saturday afternoon marking the company’s 50th anniversary. Owners, current and former employees and local pizza lovers attended the event at Shakespeare’s West location.

Several guests shared their stories of working for Shakespeare’s, finding love within the company and making family memories.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • State government reporter, spring 2023 Reach me at kksmnh@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you