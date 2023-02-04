Shakespeare’s Pizza held a gathering Saturday afternoon marking the company’s 50th anniversary. Owners, current and former employees and local pizza lovers attended the event at Shakespeare’s West location.
Several guests shared their stories of working for Shakespeare’s, finding love within the company and making family memories.
Among the attendees was Jason McConnell, who worked for the company for 16 years and helped open the West location. McConnell reminisced about the positive work environment and friendships he made.
“So many of us stuck around for so long because there was so much camaraderie, and we became lifelong friends,” he said.
McConnell said he proposed to his wife at a New Year’s Eve party held at the South location, one of several engagement stories that attendees shared.
Organizers encouraged attendees to share their stories via surveys, an audio booth and a video booth — all while enjoying free pizza.
“A lot of people have been bringing in shirts and memorabilia too, which we’re photographing and cataloging,” said Samantha Boisclair, who coordinated the anniversary celebrations.
Shakespeare’s is planning more events at its Downtown and South locations later this year. Boisclair is hoping to use the stories and memorabilia gathered Saturday to showcase Shakespeare’s history at a future event.
“It means a lot to a lot of people,” she said. “There’s a reason people take their Shake’s cups with them on vacation to take pictures in crazy places. Why would they do that if it wasn’t important to them?”
Shakespeare’s was founded in 1973 and has been owned by the Lewis family since 1976.