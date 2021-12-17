Sharon Crain faces homelessness with perseverance, community support

Sharon Crain pauses to respond to a faceless voice that she frequently interacts with
Crain pauses to respond to a faceless voice that she frequently interacts with Nov. 3 at Flat Branch Park in Columbia. The voices she hears often appear as her two daughters, whom she hasn’t seen in more than five years.
Crain looks into Kevin Cimbura’s eyes while holding his face Dec. 4. “The day I met her, her stuff was up in the rafters at a park, and I helped her get it down,” Cimbura said. “And what did you say to me?” Crain responded. “You said, ‘I want off the streets. I’m tired of being on the streets, and I just want a home and to be with someone.’ ”
Crain changes her shoes in front of the Columbia Police Department, where she left her shopping cart Nov. 3. “The first thing you got to think of when you wake up is, ‘Do you have money?’” Crain said. “I don’t steal because I don’t want to be stole from.”
A pile of eroded pennies pulled from a drain on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Columbia. These pennies will eventually be cleaned up and used for essential resources. “Every month for forever now my card has come up missing...last month it was $802 and that is my everything,” Crain said. “I know my shit ain’t just getting up and walking away while I’m sleeping, someone is stealing it.”
Sharon Crain and Kevin Cimbura have a brief argument Dec. 4 in Columbia. Although Crain has her housing voucher, she has had trouble finding an affordable place to live and a landlord who will let her sign a lease.
Sharon Crain holds up a toy from an old cartoon before making her bed for the night Dec. 4 in Columbia. “In the morning, usually no matter what you got to pick all your stuff up, get it set up and move it because usually they wake you up and tell you to move,” Crain said.
Tucked away on the west side of Columbia, Sharon Crain unpacks a shopping cart full of her belongings and begins to make her bed for the evening on the concrete floor of an undisclosed pavilion.
Crain is one of the estimated 49 people who are homeless and unsheltered in Boone County. Almost 19 months ago, Crain was in an abusive relationship when her partner locked her out of the hotel she was sleeping at for the night.
“I went to the store, and I come back and the front door is locked,” Crain said. “So I walked off and left everything I owned. I chose the streets because I was getting tired of it. The meanness was getting meaner.”
Crain starts her mornings by packing up her belongings into her shopping cart and hiding it so her things don’t get stolen. Since she has been on the streets, she has had something stolen from her every month.
“Every month for forever now my card has come up missing,” Crain said. “Last month it was $802, and that is my everything.”
“I know my shit ain’t just getting up and walking away while I’m sleeping. Someone is stealing it.”
Despite enduring monumental hardship, Crain finds comfort in the kindness of business owners and Columbia residents who do what they can to help the homeless.
“There’s good people in this town. There are really good people who are willing to help out,” Crain said.
James Yates is the operations manager at Pizza Tree in Columbia. The pizza shop gives out upward of 60 slices of pizza a week to people living on the streets. “It is a lot of food for sure, but whatever, it’s just pizza,” Yates said.
The initiative began five years ago when the restaurant started handing out free slices to a few homeless people downtown. When COVID-19 hit Columbia and shops closed up, the demand for free slices increased.
“We weren’t trying to do anything or gain any kind of notoriety from feeding the homeless,” Yates said. “You can come whenever you want.”
Crain said even though there is support for people on the street, there is still more the city could do to help those who are unsheltered.
Crain said a lot of the homeless struggle to get by because they lack money and access to resources such as showers or adequate shelter. “They need more,” she said.
Crain is not alone on the streets. Shortly after becoming homeless, she met her partner, Kevin Cimbura, who is also unsheltered and homeless. The two have lived together for 19 months and depend upon each other for emotional comfort, affection and other essentials.
“I don’t have anyone else, and not a lot of people can go through this,” Cimbura said. “I just want her to be safe. I care a lot about her.”
For Crain, having a home is not just about getting off the streets, it is a place for her to regain the stability she once had and live a healthy life.