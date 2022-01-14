At the 29th annual Columbia Values Diversity Celebration held Thursday, the Sharp End Heritage Committee won the group diversity award, and Hsiao-Mei Wiedmeyer won the individual diversity award.
The awards were established in 1998 to honor and celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. Their purpose is to celebrate and recognize people in Columbia whose work reflects the values of Martin Luther King Jr.
The Sharp End Heritage Committee was recognized for its work in preserving the rich history of Black people in Columbia. It has created the African American Heritage Trail with more than 20 markers, which labels places and events of Black history.
The Sharp End was a place where Black business owners could serve the community. It was located on Walnut Street between Fifth and Sixth streets.
In the early 1960s, the Sharp End was lost to the effects of urban renewal. Eminent domain allowed the government to place public developments in the area. As the people were pushed away, the Sharp End’s history was at risk of being lost.
The late James Whitt formed the Sharp End Heritage Committee in 2014 to ensure Black history in Columbia was preserved.
Barbra Horrell is part of the Sharp End Heritage Committee. After she retired from MU, she said she found that people didn’t know much about the Black community in Columbia.
“If we’re talking about inclusion in this city, we have to make certain that we understand each other, know each other and what we did and how we got here,” Horrell said. “We knew what was over there, all of the artists, all of the people that were there. But nobody else knew us.”
She said that after they commemorated the Sharp End, they worked to bring attention to other parts of the community. This resulted in the 2-mile African American Heritage Trail.
“I had to adapt to where everybody else is coming from,” Horrell said. “You now know my town, I know your town, and we have a togetherness that bonds us as a city.”
Hsiao-Mei Wiedmeyer, founder of Columbia Friends of China, won the individual Diversity award at the celebration. Columbia Friends of China is a local nonprofit. The organization helps those in the community better understand Chinese culture.
“Hsiao-Mei Wiedmeyer is an individual who has made a significant impact in promoting appreciation for diversity and cultural understanding,” Mayor Brian Treece said as he presented the award. “Her work includes perseverance toward building a more inclusive community.”
Wiedmeyer said that Columbia Friends of China focuses on a cultural exchange, starting the Dumpling Festival to share Chinese food culture with others in Columbia.
The Asian culture is not as obvious in the Midwest as it is on the coasts, Wiedmeyer said.
“Most of the Asian people tend to sort of, you know, stay in the group,” Wiedmeyer said. “That’s why it is important for the Columbia citizens to know us, and actually for Asian people get to know their neighbors. This is a really a two-way street for both groups.”
Wiedmeyer said the award was unexpected and an honor, and though the culture office had to twist her arm to attend the award ceremony since she had classes to teach and COVID-19 concerns, she was glad she went.
“I’m just the front face for representing the community behind me. So I really have to say this honestly goes out to everybody who have volunteered, who have worked, who have participated, and both Asian and non-Asian.”
The celebration concluded with moving performances by Clyde Ruffin, the Missouri Contemporary Ballet, Symonne Sparks and Joel Rodriguez.