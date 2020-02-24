Boone County Resource Management Director Stan Shawver will retire from the job he has held for 35 years, effective May 1.
Boone County commissioners on Friday said they had learned of Shawver’s decision that morning. Shawver confirmed it Monday.
“It’s been an evolution,” Shawver said of his 39-year career in Boone County government.
Shawver worked for the Boone County Regional Sewer District when it was part of the county’s Public Works Department. He spent time as a county planner and eventually became director of planning and building inspection in 1985. That department was renamed Resource Management in 2011.
“I have seen a lot of changes, met a lot of people, a lot of really good people,” he said.
Former Northern District Commissioner Skip Elkin spoke highly of Shawver.
“He is like a brother to me,” Elkin said.
“He knew how to handle situations and present information in the most professional and unbiased manner,” Elkin said.
Shawver quipped that Elkin is one of the 21 bosses he’s had throughout his career.
Another of those bosses, former Presiding Commissioner Don Stamper, is now the executive director of the Missouri Community Service Commission. He said Shawver’s retirement is a “tremendous loss” for the county.
“Stan has a long-standing history of success,” Stamper said.
Stamper said he worked closely with Shawver when he was a commissioner, and they stayed in touch after Stamper left office. Stamper said he is sad to see Shawver go.
Incumbent Northern District Commissioner Janet Thompson in a voicemail to the Missourian called Shawver “a great public servant for Boone County.”
“He is one of those employees that you always want to be on your side because he knows everything, and he does things on such an even keel,” Thompson said.
Shawver said that he just wants to enjoy his retirement and that his post-retirement plans are immature.
“I’m a very simple man,” he said.