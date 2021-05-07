Columbia, MO (65201)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

