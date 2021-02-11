Shelters available to protect from dangerous temperatures

For the past week, temperatures have been below average and below freezing, leading to dangerously cold temperatures and lots of snow.
These temperatures are cause for concern for those outside.
“At times, wind chills will be so low that frostbite can form within 30 minutes,” said Kenton Gewecke, chief meteorologist at KOMU.
Without proper clothing and warm shelter, being outside for an extended period of time puts people at risk of hypothermia, particularly affecting persons experiencing unsheltered homelessness. Warning signs of hypothermia include shivering, confusion, sleepiness, stiff muscles and difficulty speaking.
As the arctic air lingers over Columbia, temperatures are expected to stay in the teens and drop into single digits and below at night and in the mornings with the wind chill. Saturday, Sunday and Monday are expected to be some of the coldest days in more than two years, with temperatures likely to fall between single digits and below zero degrees.
“The mornings of Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are expected to have wind chills between minus-15 and minus-20 degrees. In these conditions, frostbite can form in as little as 30 minutes. Cover exposed skin and dress in layers to protect yourself from frostbite and hypothermia,” Gewecke said.
To help protect people from these dangerous conditions, the city of Columbia has numerous warming centers available to provide shelter for those who need it. Wabash Bus Station offers a temporary warming center that is currently open from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. until Saturday.
There are other, more permanent options available throughout Columbia, such as the Columbia Activity and Recreation Center, the Boone County Government Center and the Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services Department. These warming centers are available to the public and are open during normal business hours.
Additional transportation to keep warm is temporarily available for free through GoCoMo Buses.
Organizations such as Loaves & Fishes provide warm meals to people experiencing homelessness through locations such as the Wilkes Boulevard Methodist Church.
Room at the Inn, a warming and overnight shelter, has also planned on extending its hours and operations this coming weekend.
Additional resources include overnight shelters such as Rainbow House for children/youth; Welcome Home for veterans; Salvation Army Harbor House; and True North for victims of domestic violence.