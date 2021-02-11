You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Shelters available to protect from dangerous temperatures

  • 2 min to read
A religious tapestry hangs in the dining hall set up by Loaves and Fishes

A religious tapestry hangs in the dining hall set up by Loaves and Fishes on Wednesday in the basement of the United Methodist Church in Columbia. The organization relies on volunteers to keep the program running, with volunteers from the United Methodist Church making up one of 26 groups that take on shifts for Loaves and Fishes. Organizer Ruth O’Neil said the number of volunteers varies monthly and she relies on many of the younger pre-med students from the nearby universities to help out. 

For the past week, temperatures have been below average and below freezing, leading to dangerously cold temperatures and lots of snow.

These temperatures are cause for concern for those outside.

“At times, wind chills will be so low that frostbite can form within 30 minutes,” said Kenton Gewecke, chief meteorologist at KOMU.

Without proper clothing and warm shelter, being outside for an extended period of time puts people at risk of hypothermia, particularly affecting persons experiencing unsheltered homelessness. Warning signs of hypothermia include shivering, confusion, sleepiness, stiff muscles and difficulty speaking.

Cat paw prints overlap

Cat paw prints overlap on top of bird tracks Thursday outside of a townhome in Columbia. Cardinals, which can be spotted all across Missouri, are not known to migrate far from their birthplace, unlike other birds in the winter.

As the arctic air lingers over Columbia, temperatures are expected to stay in the teens and drop into single digits and below at night and in the mornings with the wind chill. Saturday, Sunday and Monday are expected to be some of the coldest days in more than two years, with temperatures likely to fall between single digits and below zero degrees.

“The mornings of Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are expected to have wind chills between minus-15 and minus-20 degrees. In these conditions, frostbite can form in as little as 30 minutes. Cover exposed skin and dress in layers to protect yourself from frostbite and hypothermia,” Gewecke said.

To help protect people from these dangerous conditions, the city of Columbia has numerous warming centers available to provide shelter for those who need it. Wabash Bus Station offers a temporary warming center that is currently open from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. until Saturday.

Snow covers the ground on a cold day

Snow covers the ground on a cold day Thursday at Columbia Cosmopolitan Recreation Area in Columbia. A wind chill advisory is in effect from midnight to noon Friday.

There are other, more permanent options available throughout Columbia, such as the Columbia Activity and Recreation Center, the Boone County Government Center and the Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services Department. These warming centers are available to the public and are open during normal business hours.

Additional transportation to keep warm is temporarily available for free through GoCoMo Buses.

Organizations such as Loaves & Fishes provide warm meals to people experiencing homelessness through locations such as the Wilkes Boulevard Methodist Church.

Room at the Inn, a warming and overnight shelter, has also planned on extending its hours and operations this coming weekend.

Additional resources include overnight shelters such as Rainbow House for children/youth; Welcome Home for veterans; Salvation Army Harbor House; and True North for victims of domestic violence.

Water separates the snowy banks

Water separates the snowy banks from the creek Thursday at Rock Bridge Park in Columbia. Parts of the creek were frozen, but despite the cold, a majority of the water was still running.
Kodiak the Australian shepherd

Kodiak the Australian shepherd plays in the snow Thursday at Stephens Park in Columbia. According to the MU Sanborn Research Center, peak wind gusts reached speeds of 14.1 mph. Columbia is expecting a week of low temperatures.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Alexandra Hunt is a General Assignment Reporter at the Missourian. She can be reached at alexandra.hunt@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you