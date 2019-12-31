The Boone County Sheriff's Department announced their new public information officer in a news release Tuesday.
Sergeant Brian Leer, 16-year veteran of the department, will start the position Wednesday.
The release also stated that the department will be using social media for dissemination of information to the media in the "very near future."The plan will start with releases being sent out on Facebook and Twitter. The end goal is that news releases will be sent, not through email, but through social media exclusively.
