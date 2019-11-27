A man who worked as a detention officer for the Boone County Sheriff's Department for 6½ years has been fired after being arrested on suspicion of possessing and promoting child pornography.
Maj. Tom Reddin of the Sheriff's Department said in a news release that Kevin Downey, 33, of Fulton was arrested Wednesday morning and was being held in the Callaway County Jail.
Acting on information from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, the Sheriff's Department conducted an investigation that indicated Downey had downloaded files containing child pornography, the release said.
Members of the Fulton Police Department, the Callaway County Sheriff's Department and the Boone County department's Cyber Crimes Task Force served a search warrant Wednesday and made the arrest.
The investigation was ongoing.
The Cyber Crimes Task Force includes investigators from the Boone County Sheriff's Department, the MU Police Department, the FBI and the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.