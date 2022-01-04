The Boone County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man after he escaped law enforcement early Tuesday morning, according to a news release posted on Facebook.
Gianni Dominique Hodo, 30, is wanted on several charges, including first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Deputies were dispatched to Sanders Court in Columbia after a woman was reported to be screaming for someone to call the police around 2 a.m. Tuesday.
One deputy followed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle.
The suspect fled west on Interstate 70 followed by the deputy before the suspect’s vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck a parked vehicle. The man then escaped on foot.