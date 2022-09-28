Use of automatic license plate readers has led the Boone County Sheriff's Department this year to make 40 misdemeanor charges, 20 felony charges, three traffic citations, 31 arrests and recover 10 stolen vehicles.

Boone County Sheriff's Captain Brian Leer provided those statistics Wednesday during a panel discussion about the readers, known as ALPRs, at an annual state Highway Safety and Traffic Conference being held this week in Columbia.

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

