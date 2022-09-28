Use of automatic license plate readers has led the Boone County Sheriff's Department this year to make 40 misdemeanor charges, 20 felony charges, three traffic citations, 31 arrests and recover 10 stolen vehicles.
Boone County Sheriff's Captain Brian Leer provided those statistics Wednesday during a panel discussion about the readers, known as ALPRs, at an annual state Highway Safety and Traffic Conference being held this week in Columbia.
ALPR technology was first adopted in Boone County in 2010, after grant funding allowed for the installation of two cameras on I-70 East under the Highway BB bridge, he said. Leer estimated the cameras read 15,000 to 25,000 license plates per day.
Since that time, Leer said, the sheriff's office has recorded 1,246 misdemeanor charges and 455 felony charges from use of the cameras. The figures are self-reported by the officers, he noted.
Over that time there have been 983 arrests tied to the cameras and 370 traffic citations. A total of 234 stolen vehicles have been recovered, according to statistics provided by Leer.
At Wednesday's panel, Leer outlined the way these systems worked and emphasized that it does not scan and read each individual's personal information when reading the plate.
"It's not big brother constantly reading people's plates all the time," he said. "It's an object comparing plates to a hot list."
Leer said there are two primary places where ALPRs are installed: on deputy's cars or in fixed locations. There are currently seven mobile units owned by the county.
The county has also installed four cameras on Highway 63 near Route H. This system monitors all lanes of traffic going both north and south, he said.
ALPR systems take photos of license plates and vehicles as they pass. Rather than running every plate through a criminal database like the National Crime Information Center or the Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System, the ALPR system recognizes the characters on license plates and compares them to a list of active warrants.
These numbers are collected and printed every 12 hours and officers manually compare the data to the list.
If a plate matches a warrant on the list, an officer can check to make sure the warrant is still active and ensure they are allowed to act. If so, they can act.
"I would guess about 75% of the time we locate the vehicle," Leer said.
ALPR records are only kept for a year, after which they are deleted, he said.
Leer said ALPRs were instrumental in establishing a timeline for cases like that of JT McLean, a now-deceased suspect for double murder in Boone County last year.
Leer said the cameras used in this case were privately installed by the neighborhood McLean lived in.
"These have been instrumental in solving some serious crimes," he said.
Leer also emphasized that the systems do not collect or sell license plate data to third parties.
"They help catch people that are wanted," he said. "And they help keep the streets a little safer."