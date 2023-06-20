Short stints in jail called shock detention are part of the plea agreements for three former members of MU’s Phi Gamma Delta fraternity for the roles they played in injuring an MU student in October 2021.

Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Roger Johnson said shock detention is a useful tool for prosecutors in cases where an offender would benefit from treatment but still needs to be held accountable for their actions.

