Short stints in jail called shock detention are part of the plea agreements for three former members of MU’s Phi Gamma Delta fraternity for the roles they played in injuring an MU student in October 2021.
Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Roger Johnson said shock detention is a useful tool for prosecutors in cases where an offender would benefit from treatment but still needs to be held accountable for their actions.
“I do think treatment and rehabilitation is an important part of the process that we do,” Johnson said.
“Especially addiction and mental health issues drive so much of the criminal activity in the community ... Shock incarceration is a way that people can have consequences but still not rule out the possibility that they could receive treatment,” he said.
Johnson said he would like to pursue shock detention more often than his office does currently. He said one hurdle to this is that the Boone County Jail is working through a backlog of violent offenders incarcerated there.
The former fraternity members — Thomas Shultz, Harrison Reichman and Samuel Gandhi — all received periods of shock detention as part of plea deals. Shultz, formerly the fraternity’s vice president, agreed to a 30-day stint. Reichman and Gandhi each took 15 days.
Brian Leer, public information officer for the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, said shock detention is a shorter period of jail time offenders may serve “compared to what they could possibly receive.”
Shock detention in the Boone County Jail is simply a short stay in jail. Despite the name, shock detainees are not subject to extra punishment or especially tough conditions.
“The idea, I believe, is to get their attention and let them see what could occur if they don’t follow their probation or if they continue to get in trouble,” Leer said.
Shultz, Reichman and Gandhi each received two years of unsupervised probation as part of their plea deals. Reichman and Shultz have both finished serving their shock detention.
Johnson, the top official enforcing state law in the county, said shock detention comes in a few flavors. The three Phi Gamma Delta defendants all pled guilty to misdemeanors, for which they could receive a maximum of 30 days of shock detention. For a felony, an offender can receive up to 60 days.
Another defendant in the case, Alec Wetzler, pled guilty to misdemeanors and will be sentenced in August.
The Missouri Department of Corrections has other programs, Johnson said. There is a 120-day institutional treatment program for drug offenders, which includes jail time and drug treatment. Johnson said many of the people the state convicts for possession end up in this program. There is also a 120-day general population shock program.
Johnson said he could not comment on the specifics of the case, and he said shock detention is not reserved for certain classes of defendants. Factors that the prosecuting attorney’s office examines in choosing whether to pursue shock detention include the age and background of the defendant, the severity of the charges and the strength of the case against the defendant.
A strong case against a defendant makes it more likely that the defendant will receive the sentence the prosecutor’s office pursues against them.
In October 2021, then-freshman Danny Santulli was left unresponsive as a result of an alleged hazing incident at a fraternity event. He remains unable to walk, talk or see.
Eleven men have been charged for the parts they played in the incident.