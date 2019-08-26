A man was shot in the leg Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Shoppes at Stadium.
The Columbia Police Department responded to a report of a possible robbery and shooting that they received around 3:40 p.m, according to a news release from the department.
The police said the shooting victim and witnesses didn't want to share much information. But officers and detectives did learn that the victim agreed to meet another person in the parking lot to sell a marijuana cartridge for a vaping unit.
An argument broke out, and the other person showed a handgun before shooting the victim, according to the release.
The victim signed a document saying he'd decline to pursue any prosecution, according to the release. The police had no information to share about a suspect.
The victim's injuries were not life-threatening. He was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital.
