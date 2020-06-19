One person was injured with gunshot wounds after a shooting Friday night in Douglass Park .
Boone County Joint Communications received the call of multiple shots fired in the area of the basketball court at 8:31 p.m., Columbia Police Department said in a statement.
Lt. Chad Gooch told a KOMU 8 reporter the incident transpired while the Juneteenth celebration was going on. There were more than 100 people at the park for the celebration.
When officers arrived at the scene they located the person who was injured and provided aid until the person was taken to the hospital in stable condition, the police statement said.
Crime scene investigators were on scene and the investigation was being turned over to the criminal investigation division.
There was no suspect description as of 9:45 p.m., according to Gooch.