Updated Information

This story was updated Saturday morning when the police department sent an email correcting the time of the report of shots fired.

One person was injured with gunshot wounds after a shooting Friday night in Douglass Park .

Boone County Joint Communications received the call of multiple shots fired in the area of the basketball court at 8:31 p.m., Columbia Police Department said in a statement.

Lt. Chad Gooch told a KOMU 8 reporter the incident transpired while the Juneteenth celebration was going on. There were more than 100 people at the park for the celebration.

When officers arrived at the scene they located the person who was injured and provided aid until the person was taken to the hospital in stable condition, the police statement said.

Crime scene investigators were on scene and the investigation was being turned over to the criminal investigation division.

There was no suspect description as of 9:45 p.m., according to Gooch.

Supervising Editor is Fred Anklam Jr. 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.