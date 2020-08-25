One person was injured in a shooting at approximately 3:30 a.m Tuesday near the 400 block of Clinkscales Road, according to a police news release Tuesday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found that an 18-year-old male was shot and an ambulance was called to transport the victim to a local hospital. Officers also discovered shell casings near where the subject was found.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to police, and the investigation is ongoing by the Criminal Investigations Division. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at (573) 874-7652, or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-8477 to remain anonymous.

