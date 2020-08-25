One person suffered serious injuries Tuesday night as a result of a shooting near Douglass Park, according to Columbia Police.  

Police arrived at the scene at around 8 p.m. and located witnesses to the shooting, but they did not disclose what led to the incident.

Witnesses were applying pressure to the victim's wounds when police arrived, said Jeff Pitts, public information officer for CPD. 

"We thank our citizens in Columbia very much for coming to the aid of someone in need," Pitts said. 

Police were still trying to locate the suspect who was last seen running away from Douglass Skate Park toward Circus Avenue. Officers said he was wearing a white T-shirt.  

The Missouri State Highway Patrol dispatched a helicopter to help with the search, Pitts said.

Pitts asked residents in the area with home security cameras to contact the police as they might have footage that could assist in the investigation. 

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652, or Crime Stoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

  • I'm the public safety and health editor at the Missourian and a professor in the School of Journalism. I'm experienced in directing investigative projects. Call me at (573) 882-1792 with story tips, ideas or complaints.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.