One person suffered serious injuries Tuesday night as a result of a shooting near Douglass Park, according to Columbia Police.
Police arrived at the scene at around 8 p.m. and located witnesses to the shooting, but they did not disclose what led to the incident.
Witnesses were applying pressure to the victim's wounds when police arrived, said Jeff Pitts, public information officer for CPD.
"We thank our citizens in Columbia very much for coming to the aid of someone in need," Pitts said.
Police were still trying to locate the suspect who was last seen running away from Douglass Skate Park toward Circus Avenue. Officers said he was wearing a white T-shirt.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol dispatched a helicopter to help with the search, Pitts said.
Pitts asked residents in the area with home security cameras to contact the police as they might have footage that could assist in the investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652, or Crime Stoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.