Columbia police are investigating a shooting on Bodie Drive in northeast Columbia that left one person wounded.
Officers on scene told KOMU 8 News the shooting happened around 5 a.m. Friday, and the victim had non-life-threatening injuries.
In a news release Friday afternoon, police said the victim was assessed and then transported by personal vehicle to a local emergency room for treatment.
Officers discovered damage to vehicles and residential structures from gunfire, the statement said.
Police placed crime scene tape around several townhouses, and the the department's Crime Scene Investigations unit was at the scene in the area of Bodie Drive and Edenton Boulevard.
A KOMU 8 News reporter saw a Columbia police officer place one man in handcuffs and put him in a patrol car.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or, to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 .