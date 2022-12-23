After Thursday’s snowfall covered most of the city, frigid temperatures Friday required resilience from last-minute holiday shoppers.
Fortunately for those willing to make a chilling trudge, a few local shops downtown were open despite the extreme weather.
“It’s comforting to know that I can come in. The fourth quarter is pretty essential to any small business,” said Carrie Koepke, manager of Skylark bookstore. “So anything that we can do to keep our doors open is a benefit.”
“It’s quieter than typical for this time of year, but we’re definitely still busy,” she said.
Koepke added that some staff felt unsafe coming in and were given the day off while some other staff members were dismissed early to safely make it home.
“Everybody’s safety is way more important than anything else,” she added.
Despite the brutal conditions, Koepke made adjustments to make sure the brick-and-mortar location was pleasant for customers and staff opting to come by.
“I pumped the heat up a little bit, and we’ve got old-school radiators. So it’s cozy here,” she said.
For those looking to grab anything from a pipe, jewelry, a pack of cigarettes, a crystal or a T-shirt, Aardvarx also braved the cold to keep its doors open.
Blasting heat and playing Pink Floyd for customers’ enjoyment, Melissa Frier, manager of Aardvarx, said the store has also been quieter than usual for this time of year yet busier than anticipated considering the weather conditions.
Frier also noted that she was happy to brave the conditions because she feels the staff is like “a little family.”
Additionally, the store will be having a Christmas party while they’re open for shopping Saturday and will provide plates of food to visitors.
“It’s always really awesome to see locals supporting small local businesses,” Frier said.
“We really try hard to provide the little things. The attention that you don’t get shopping on Amazon or shopping on some online website, you might sometimes pay another dollar or two for an item, but you’re going to get that specialized attention,” she said.
We’re going to take the price tags off for you; we’re going to box it up and make it look cute,” Frier added. “My hope every day is that someone leaves happier than when they came in, whether they spent $5 or $500.”
For music lovers, Hitt Records was open Friday and will be open Saturday, as well. Co-owner Kyle Cook said the shop was incredibly busy before the snow settled in.
“(Wednesday) was one of the busiest days we’ve ever had, and it was everyone getting their shopping done before the storm hit,” Cook said.
Cook added that the store has still been steady enough since the storm to justify being open and the slowdown in business was anticipated.
“I mean it’s one of those things where I wouldn’t even advise anyone to go out,” Cook said. “I went out, but I’m kind of crazy, and I will say that most of the people who are out are people who are a little crazy ... people who are defiantly out who are like, ‘I’m going out no matter what’ even though it’s brutal out there.”
Cook said he was happy to be able to remain open despite the weather and holidays. He said he enjoys being able to serve customers who are often grateful that the record store is open.
He added he also enjoys being able to see friends of the shop’s regulars coming in to shop for them and is happy to apply the knowledge he has about their current record collections and guide people to buy them something new as a gift.
Artlandish Gallery, a long-standing brick-and-mortar that sells local artists’ work from jewelry to paintings in the North Village Arts District, was also open for last-minute shopping.
Karen Pummill-Neal, manager of the locally owned gallery, said the store would have been a lot busier if not for the storm.
“This week would’ve been our biggest week,” Pummill-Neal said. It opened Thursday as normal, only to have no visitors.
Despite a slow day and the frigid temperature, Pummill-Neal said she wanted to serve customers as normal with unique local arts that cannot be found elsewhere.
“We don’t want them to not get the thing they planned on getting,” she added with a laugh. “That would be a bummer.”
Shelly Cassiday-Riesenmy, owner of Speckled Frog Toy & Books, also takes pride in providing alternative Christmas merchandise to the little giftees.
“It’s great to give them something a little bit different,” she said.
Speckled Frog was closed Thursday because of the heavy snow, but lots of customers were counting the day as a shopping day, Cassiday-Riesenmy said.
She already had some customers coming in Friday, and she expected more Saturday.
“(Days before Christmas) are some of the most important shopping days,” Cassiday-Riesenmy added. “They fill out the fourth quarter for sales.”