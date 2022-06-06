City officials said Monday that short power outages that some Columbia residents have experienced is normal for this time of the year.
Over the weekend, the Contact Center at City of Columbia Utilities received three calls regarding power outages.
Although the number of calls has been higher in recent days, the explanations for the outages are fairly normal for this time of year, said Matt Nestor, public information specialist at the City of Columbia Utilities.
“It's spring in Missouri, the animals are out, the trees are blooming,” Nestor said. “These kinds of things just interfere with the electric lines, and if they touch in the wrong way, the power can go out.”
Nestor said all but one of the calls made over the weekend regarding power outages were due to animals.
If residents do notice trees that have been interfering or are at risk of interfering with power lines they can call 573-874-6266. They can also fill out a request form for tree trimming.