Wednesday will see the completion of Short Street garage's new gate-arm system, which finalizes the city of Columbia's $1 million installation in six garages.
The changes will go live 8 a.m. Wednesday at Short Street parking garage, 1110 E. Walnut St.
Installing the new system has been tricky. The $1 million project was approved by the Columbia City Council in October 2017.
Initially, the systems were not compliant with payment card and industry standards. There were also unexpected exterior repairs, which cost over $22,000 for Fifth and Walnut Garage. It took until July 27, 2020, for the garage at Walnut to be completed.
On July 15, the Sixth and Cherry Garage was the first to get the gate arms.
With this new system, customers are only allowed to pay with cash at walk-up machines. ParkMobile is no longer accepted, with the exception of on-street meters. At both the walk-up machines and exits, customers may use a debit or credit card, a CoMo Park Card, Google Pay, Apple Pay or Samsung Pay.
If paying with cash, exact change must be used. Fifteen minutes are allowed after paying before requirement to leave the garage.
The rates are $1 for two hours, with the first hour being free. The maximum daily charge is $5. There is free parking outside from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Parking staff will be collecting data using what is called a "Hard Pass Back" system. The system tracks the entry and exit of all permit holders sequentially. Permits cannot exit a garage without at first entering them, so sharing permits is discouraged.