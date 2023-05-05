A majority of Columbia residents are against short-term rental regulations, according to a survey conducted by the City Planning and Zoning Commission.
The survey asked a series of seven questions with the goal of discovering the general attitude of residents on whether and how to regulate short-term rentals such as those offered on Airbnb and Vrbo. The commission reviewed the results during a work session Thursday.
Of 432 respondents, 271 said they do not support limitations on the location of short-term rentals, while 161 said they do. Additionally, 261 respondents said they do not support limitations on the number of short-term rental licenses a property owner or authorized tenant may obtain, and 172 said they do.
Although a majority of respondents oppose regulations, they do support minimum registration standards for short-term rentals such as a business license, payment of lodging taxes and dwelling unit inspections to ensure health and safety standards are met. Among the respondents, 255 supported those standards, while 177 did not.
Also, 321 respondents support the preservation of affordable housing and 110 respondents did not.
A majority of respondents opposed limits on the number of days a dwelling unit can be offered as a short-term rental: 195 people opposed such limits and 79 favored them. Similarly, 186 respondents said they were against day limits being established based on the location of short-term rentals, and 59 supported them.
Eighty-eight people who took the survey said they own short-term rental properties.
The Planning and Zoning Commission from 2018 to 2020 produced drafts of short-term rental regulations that were removed from consideration. The commission developed a new set of regulations to submit to the City Council for review from June 2021 to December.
The council directed the commission to develop and conduct the public opinion survey, which was created and sent to residents from December through March.
Commission members used Chat GPT, a version of artificial intelligence technology to summarize the survey results. Commissioner Peggy Placier said she doesn't trust that technology and wants the commission to read the results thoroughly.
Placier also voiced concerns that the survey might not have accurately represented Columbia's population due to some wards responding more than others. Respondents who listed their ward were mostly from the Fourth Ward, according to the survey results..
Asking yes/no questions about these complex issues did not leave respondents enough room to fully voice their opinions, Placier added.
Commissioners also worried that only residents passionate about opposing short-term rental rules would be motivated to fill out the survey. There were also a number of non-residents who completed the survey, which some members viewed as skewing the data.
Commissioner Susan Burns said less than 0.5% of Columbia residents responded to the survey. Shannon Wilson, another commissioner, said that's because people "just don't care."
"We care so much that we have an inflated idea of how much other people care, but they don't," Wilson said.
The commission plans to meet with City Council this summer to propose new rules and discuss the survey feedback. Commissioners said public hearings on the new proposal would be held in September at the earliest.