A majority of Columbia residents are against short-term rental regulations, according to a survey conducted by the City Planning and Zoning Commission.

The survey asked a series of seven questions with the goal of discovering the general attitude of residents on whether and how to regulate short-term rentals such as those offered on Airbnb and Vrbo. The commission reviewed the results during a work session Thursday.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City and County Government reporter. Studying journalism with an emphasis on reporting and writing, copy editing and investigation. Reach me at ameliahurley@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.