Short-term rentals have become a long-term problem for Columbia City Council. Members will be asked to vote on proposed short-term rental ordinances at Monday’s meeting; this final vote has been in the works since November 2019.
On March 5, the Columbia Planning & Zoning Commission sent the proposed ordinance back to the council after voting 8-1 to recommend the council to deny it. The ordinance had been remanded to Planning & Zoning after the council passed a batch of amendments at its Feb. 3 meeting.
Commissioners and the public cited the 95-day limit on rentals with administrative approval and the complexity of the ordinance as a whole as reasons they couldn't support it.
After a debate at the last commission meeting on how to proceed, commissioners voted 5-4 to ask the council for more time to review the proposed new rules. If the council agrees, it would mark the commission's third swing at the complicated task.
The council on Monday night also will:
- Vote on whether to authorize and seek bids on a 900-foot extension of the main runway at Columbia Regional Airport. The project will cost a little over $11 million and is expected to begin in 2021, according to a staff memo to the council. The project has been approved by the Federal Aviation Administration, and the federal government will provide a little more than $10 million of the money to build the extension. The longer runway will allow larger aircraft to use the airport and existing air carriers to take off without weight restrictions.
- Discuss the potential purchase of property on Bowling Street that would be used as a storage facility for the water utility. The property would cost $450,000.
- Introduce a resolution calling for adopting the policies of Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design. The program involves designing streets, sidewalks, landscaping and lighting in ways that make crime easier to detect and more difficult to commit. The resolution is being requested my First Ward Councilman Clyde Ruffin and has been promoted by Shaunda Hamilton, the mother of Nadria Wright, a Columbia College freshman who was murdered in September. Hamilton is a member of the Boone County Commission Against Violence.
- Swearing in David Sorrell as the new director of utilities. He will replace Tad Johnsen, who is retiring.
- The results of a 2019 citizen survey designed to gather residents' views on city services. A report to the council says the survey showed a slight increase in satisfaction with public safety but a decline in satisfaction with the condition of city streets.