Last week, people were wearing winter coats and gloves. This week, Columbia residents are back to sandals and shorts.
Meteorologist Jayson Gosselin of the National Weather Service in St. Louis said that usually, temperatures are around 60 degrees on Nov. 4, making the current temperatures about 15 degrees above normal. The all-time record on Nov. 4 was 83 degrees in 1978.
Rest assured, the region will return to below normal November temperatures around next Wednesday. Gosselin said people can expect the cold to return roughly around Monday night to Tuesday afternoon.
Winds from the south and southwest bring Columbia its warm weather this week, and a stable weather pattern is predicted through the weekend. The dry and warm conditions will continue and result in weather not too much different than what the weather was several weeks ago.
Gosselin pointed to the drought to Missouri’s west in states like Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona. “We’re really drying out and we’re a little concerned about a drought setting in,” Gosselin said. “It’s generally been kind of dry and warm, obviously not everyday, not everywhere, but generally the last two to three months.”
In 2019, the weather was in the mid 50s, according to Weather Underground.