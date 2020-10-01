The two men detained after Thursday night's report of a shot fired at the intersection of Elm and South Ninth streets were released by MU Police due to a lack of evidence connecting them to the incident.

Witnesses reported a single shot fired at about 10 p.m. by a person who got out of a gray four-door sedan traveling south on Ninth Street, according to a Columbia Police Department news release. The person fired at another person outside of the vehicle then ran onto MU's campus. 

The alert originally said one additional suspect wearing a plaid shirt and white hat left the scene in a silver or white Mercedes. A follow-up alert said police were seeking a man in a tan shirt and khaki pants who looked older than college age. 

Two possible suspects were located by MU Police but then released due to a lack of evidence connecting them to the incident.

In a news release Friday morning, Columbia Police said there was no suspect description and no injuries or damage at the scene. 

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the incident was urged to contact  Columbia Police at 573-874-7652. Anyone with information who would like to remain anonymous should contact CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477). 

