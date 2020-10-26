Columbia Police responded to a reported home invasion at 2:15 Saturday morning on the 200 block of Nikki Way. No injuries were reported.
The one resident who was present at the time of the invasion said a sound woke them up and upon waking, they saw the suspect and began yelling at them. The suspect then fired a round from a handgun before running out of the residence.
The suspect was last seen fleeing northbound on Carrieridge Drive in a small sedan.
If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to contact the Columbia Police Department at 874-7652 or call CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.