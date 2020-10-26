Columbia Police responded to a reported home invasion at 2:15 Saturday morning on the 200 block of Nikki Way. No injuries were reported. 

The one resident who was present at the time of the invasion said a sound woke them up and upon waking, they saw the suspect and began yelling at them. The suspect then fired a round from a handgun before running out of the residence. 

The suspect was last seen fleeing northbound on Carrieridge Drive in a small sedan. 

If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to contact the Columbia Police Department at 874-7652 or call CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Public Life Reporter, Fall 2020 Studying News/Reporting Reach me at alw4gp@mail.missouri.edu

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

  • I'm the public safety and health editor at the Missourian and a professor in the School of Journalism. I'm experienced in directing investigative projects. Call me at (573) 882-1792 with story tips, ideas or complaints.

Recommended for you