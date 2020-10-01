At least one shot was fired at the intersection of Ninth and Elm streets around 10 p.m. Thursday, according to MU Alert.
At least two suspects were detained. An MU Alert announced the area to be all clear at 11:15 p.m., with no apparent ongoing threat to campus.
The alert originally said one additional suspect wearing a plaid shirt and white hat left the scene in a silver or white Mercedes. A follow-up alert said police were seeking a man in a tan shirt and khaki pants who looked older than college age.
Several witnesses reported someone fleeing southward from the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Shots fired at 9th and Elm St. Suspect fled the scene— this is at the corner of MU’s campus. Two other suspects have been detained. Story to follow on @CoMissourian pic.twitter.com/S3h1VV9z1J— Hunter M. Gilbert (@ByHunterGilbert) October 2, 2020
The intersection reopened around 10:30 p.m.