At least one shot was fired at the intersection of Ninth and Elm streets around 10 p.m. Thursday, according to MU Alert. 

At least two suspects were detained. An MU Alert announced the area to be all clear at 11:15 p.m., with no apparent ongoing threat to campus.

The alert originally said one additional suspect wearing a plaid shirt and white hat left the scene in a silver or white Mercedes. A follow-up alert said police were seeking a man in a tan shirt and khaki pants who looked older than college age. 

Several witnesses reported someone fleeing southward from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The intersection reopened around 10:30 p.m. 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • ICE Desk Teaching Assistant, Fall 2019. Studying magazine journalism and English. Reach me at vbt6z4@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

  • Investigative and courthouse reporter. I am a senior pre-law student studying data journalism at The University of Missouri's School of Journalism. Reach me at huntergilbert@mail.missouri.edu or @ByHunterGilbert on Twitter

Recommended for you