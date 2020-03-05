Roughly 15 shots were fired around 6 p.m. at the corner of Grindstone Parkway and Rock Quarry Road, according to tweets from a KOMU reporter at the scene. 

Officers had their guns drawn and were asking a suspect to come out of a house on Sun Court, according to the tweets.

KOMU also tweeted that there was a SWAT vehicle on the street and officers were moving toward the home. Access to Grindstone Parkway was closed around 6 p.m. 

