Roughly 15 shots were fired around 6 p.m. at the corner of Grindstone Parkway and Rock Quarry Road, according to tweets from a KOMU reporter at the scene.
Officers had their guns drawn and were asking a suspect to come out of a house on Sun Court, according to the tweets.
KOMU also tweeted that there was a SWAT vehicle on the street and officers were moving toward the home. Access to Grindstone Parkway was closed around 6 p.m.
Just heard roughly 15 shots. Currently they’re asking the suspect in the house to come out, asking if they’re ok. @KOMUnews— Ian Russell (@IanRussellTV) March 6, 2020