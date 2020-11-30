Columbia police officers responded to reports of shots fired at about 9 p.m. Nov. 29 in an apartment building on the 2900 block of Leeway Drive.
There were two reports from residents who live above and below each other, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.
The first caller reported a bullet hole in the ceiling from a gunshot that came from the apartment above his. He was grazed in the leg by a bullet when the shot went off, but did not need medical attention.
No other injures were reported, and there was no suspect information provided, according to the release.
The second caller reported his apartment was broken into while he was out getting groceries. When he returned, items totaling about $730 were missing, and there was a bullet hole in the floor of the apartment. Officers found no signs of forced entry.
This is considered an ongoing investigation, and anyone who has information is encouraged to contact the police department at 874-7652, or CrimeStoppers at 875-8477.