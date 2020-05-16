Columbia police responded to two incidents of shots fired early Saturday morning, according to a news release from the Police department. 

Both incidents took place in a residential neighborhood in North Columbia and neither incident resulted in injuries.

The first incident took place at about 3:50 a.m. on the 1400 block of Bodie Drive. According to surveillance video from a neighbor, a white or silver SUV fired shots at a house and fled the scene. One intact bullet was recovered from the door of the home. 

During their investigation at Bodie Drive, officers heard approximately 13 shots being fired to the south, near the area of Derby Ridge Drive and Smiley Lane. Officers arrived and found several damaged vehicles and houses on the 4400 block of Derby Ridge Drive. 

The investigations are ongoing, and there are no further details at this time. Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.