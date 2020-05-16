Columbia police responded to two incidents of shots fired early Saturday morning, according to a news release from the Police department.
Both incidents took place in a residential neighborhood in North Columbia and neither incident resulted in injuries.
The first incident took place at about 3:50 a.m. on the 1400 block of Bodie Drive. According to surveillance video from a neighbor, a white or silver SUV fired shots at a house and fled the scene. One intact bullet was recovered from the door of the home.
During their investigation at Bodie Drive, officers heard approximately 13 shots being fired to the south, near the area of Derby Ridge Drive and Smiley Lane. Officers arrived and found several damaged vehicles and houses on the 4400 block of Derby Ridge Drive.
The investigations are ongoing, and there are no further details at this time. Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.