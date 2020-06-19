A shooting early Friday caused a gas leak in the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive, forcing nearby residents to be evacuated.
Columbia police responded around 12:38 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the area, according to a police press release. Police discovered damage to two nearby homes, one of whose gas meter had been struck, causing a natural gas leak, the release said.
Police notified residents who lived within 100 feet of the leak and had them relocate for their safety. Columbia firefighters and employees of Ameren Union Electric Company arrived at the scene to address the leak.
Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and saw two males fleeing through nearby backyards to Irma Drive, where they got into an older white four-door sedan. There are no additional descriptions of the suspects.
There were no reports of injuries.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or, to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477) .