At least a dozen shots were fired around 6 p.m. at the corner of Grindstone Parkway and Rock Quarry Road, according to tweets from aKOMU.
Three hours, a SWAT Team and a breached house later, Assistant Police Chief Brian Richenberger confirmed that the suspect involved in the incident was dead.
Officers had their guns drawn and were asking the suspect, who had barricaded himself inside, to come out of a house on the 1700 block of Sun Court, according to the tweets.
KOMU also tweeted that there was a SWAT vehicle on the street and officers were moving toward the home. Access to Grindstone Parkway was closed around 6 p.m.
Nearly an hour and a half later, SWAT broke down the garage door of the home. The KOMU reporter on the scene tweeted that he overheard on a scanner that houses in the surrounding area had been evacuated.
Steven Sapp, city spokesperson, told KOMU reporters around 7:30 p.m. that the situation was limited to the home of the suspect.
At 7:45 p.m., officers were using a drone to “inspect the back of the house,” the reporter tweeted. Officers attempted to break down the front door five minutes later in order to fly the drone inside the home.
Officers entered the home 20 minutes later.
There was an exchange of gunfire, Richenberger said to KOMU, and the suspect was confirmed dead around 9 p.m.