Columbia Police responded to a report of shots fired at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday on the 800 block of Hirth Avenue.
No injuries were reported, but when officers arrived on the scene, they located several shell casings and found evidence of damage to a residence, according to a police news release.
Several people said a gray four-door sedan was a possible link to the incident, but there is no description or report available for suspects, police said.
There are no further details at present. The investigation of the incident in an area of north Columbia, south of Interstate 70, is still ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact police at 573-874-7652 or, if they would prefer to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS.