Show Me Shelter: Reporting on homelessness

Over the past several months, Missourian reporters have looked closely at the issue of homelessness in Columbia.

Grey logo of the state of Missouri with a red house inside. Text inside the logo says Show Me Shelter and the text below Reporting on homelessness.

Reporters and photographers talked with those who are unhoused, those who are finding ways to help the homeless, and leaders and policymakers working on funding and policy changes to bring change to the homeless community. Here is a collection of those stories. 

