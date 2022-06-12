Show Me Shelter: Reporting on homelessness

Over the past several months, Missourian reporters have looked closely at the issue of homelessness in Columbia.
Reporters and photographers talked with those who are unhoused, those who are finding ways to help the homeless, and leaders and policymakers working on funding and policy changes to bring change to the homeless community. Here is a collection of those stories.
Roughly 276 students in the Columbia school district are listed as homeless, but officials say the number is underreported.
The key to affordable housing in Columbia lies in the First Ward, according to First Ward Councilmember Pat Fowler.
Columbia Housing Authority board member Jama Rahn uses her past for advocacy.
The plan, based on a Texas model, would ban street sleeping and promote short-term shelters with mental health services.
JB Mobile distributes food and much more to those in the Columbia area who don't have homes, is looking to expand.
Some families go to shelters. Others find expensive, inadequate alternatives.
Staffer Alisa Robinson called the large open facility "a perfect location."
Last week, the city raised the temperature at which Wabash warming center opens to 25 degrees. The previous threshold was 15.
There's no one path toward homelessness.
A community of about two dozen unhoused people live tucked away below a wooded underpass in Columbia.
Organizations that serve the homeless community say additional long-term solutions are needed for homeless individuals.
Facility is opened by the city on nights when the temperature is predicted to drop to 9 degrees or lower.
In a life rooted in his faith, Jacobs has served those seeking shelter at St. Francis House for most of its existence.
Volunteers and staffers move the shelter from church to church to give the homeless a warm place to sleep in the winter.
Crain is one of the about 49 people who are homeless in Boone County. She endures hardships but receives community support.
As the community focuses on homeless individuals in this cold weather season, a reminder that heat extremes also carry risk.
Warming shelters in Lawrence open when the overnight forecast is 35 degrees or below.
The event was held in Flat Branch Park on Saturday and distributed items like clothing, food and tents.