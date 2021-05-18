The Boone County Muleskinners and the Boone County Pachyderm Club will host an educational event called Show Me The Vote, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, at 2525 N. Stadium Blvd.
David Lile from KFRU will moderate the event. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, state Elections Co-Director Chrissy Peters, Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon and Cooper County Clerk Sarah Herman will attend as panelists.
The focus of the forum is to educate and inform the public about voting processes, equipment and regulations. It will mainly be conducted in a Q&A format.
“It has been rare for Democrats and Republicans to work together these days. I hope this event to be a start for this continues to happen,” Scott Cristal of the Muleskinners, a Democratic club, said. “Come with questions and curiosity. It will be very informative.”
People are welcome to submit questions in advance to showmethevote.boonecomo@gmail.com. The forum is free and open to the public. A Zoom link is also available for people who can’t attend in person and can be requested at the same email address. Online flyers can be found on the Boone County Muleskinners’ website.