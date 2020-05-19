A digital collection of World War II letters is being made available this month — 75 years after the war's end.
Staffers and volunteers at the State Historical Society of Missouri finished the almost four-year process this month, according to a SHSMO press release.
The selection contains texts written by more than 3,000 people, men and women, from every state of the country. They were transcribed and scanned to the SHSMO website with the goal of making the work of researchers, scholars and visitors easier.
According to SHSMO, everything started in September 1945, when Ted Malone, Kansas City radio broadcaster and ABC “Between the Bookends” host, asked his audience to send him war letters in the effort of making a book and preserving for posterity.
Many letters were sent from around the country; however, the book was never finished. MU professor W. Francis English, who was going to edit it, donated everything to SHSMO.
The letters contain a variety of perspectives, from soldiers who were in the battlefield in Europe to women who volunteered to work with communication for the military.