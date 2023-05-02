Up the stairs and down the hall — specifically in the Wenneker Family Corridor Gallery — lies the State Historical Society of Missouri’s (SHSMO) new exhibit.
The interactive exhibit, titled “African American Heritage in the Ozarks,” highlights the history of Black communities in the region using materials collected by the SHSMO.
The SHSMO’S Executive Director Gary Kremer spoke at the opening reception Tuesday evening, along with the project director Sean Rost.
“We wanted to bring awareness to the fact that this is an area that has been, in some ways, understudied,” Rost said, “and to bring the voices of individuals that we’ve interviewed and talked to, to bring the photographs to life in many ways and to offer perspective about this larger storyline that often gets forgotten about in some cases in Missouri history.”
The exhibit is part of a larger project about African American heritage in the Ozarks by the SHSMO. A portion of the project’s funding was from an American Rescue Plan Act grant through the National Endowment for the Humanities and Missouri Humanities in 2021.
There are QR codes on many panels of the exhibit to share multimedia elements and raw materials — such as the real voices of people quoted on the walls, going as far back as 1977.
At the opening, SHSMO used the adjacent classroom to display the interactive website for people unable to access through the QR code. This website details the history of the various emancipation day celebrations around the state and is a part of the larger project.
Before getting into the history within, the exhibit first attempts to highlight the geographical boundaries of the Ozarks, which are slightly unclear. It’s up for debate whether parts of Columbia officially fall under these boundaries.
“Geographically, the Ozarks are quite expansive and much larger than people often think,” Rost said, “there is a bend in the geographical Ozarks that kind of crosses between Fayette and Howard County, kind of bridging a little bit of Boone County.”
Near the end of the hall is a map. As the exhibit states, “this map serves as a testament to the preservation and collaboration that took place during the project.”
The map includes communities throughout the Ozarks that SHSMO traveled to in order to gain the stories. These locations include Butler, Clinton, Versailles, Washington State Park, Rolla, West Plains, Ash Grove, Springfield and Diamond, Mo.
There will also be a smaller traveling version of the exhibit for different Missouri communities that Rost hopes to be ready this summer.
After a scheduled tour, Missouri communities can request to host this version of the exhibit.