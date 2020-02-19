Repairs begin at 7 a.m. Monday to the sidewalk in front of the Police Station at 600 E. Walnut St.
The work will require a closure of the sidewalk along East Walnut Street and North Seventh Street, adjacent to 600 E. Walnut St. The work will be completed by 5 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting.
The entrance to the Columbia Police Department will remain accessible during the repairs, which are being handled by Watson Concrete Inc., contractor for City of Columbia Building Maintenance.
Pedestrians should use the sidewalk on the opposite side of the street as directed by signage. Motorists and others are urged to exercise caution when in the work zone.