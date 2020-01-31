Improvements and sidewalk upgrades will continue on College Avenue next week to comply with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, causing some travel restrictions during the day. 

Work will be ongoing from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays on  College Avenue between Broadway and Walnut Street, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Walnut Street will be closed at College Avenue during that time and motorists are advised to use an alternate route around the work area.

Similar work will be done at the intersection of Business Loop 70 with College Avenue. One eastbound lane and one westbound lane of Business Loop 70 will be closed, according to the press release.

