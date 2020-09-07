The Voluntary Action Center will begin accepting sign-ups for its 37th annual holiday program starting Tuesday.
The program matches families in need with sponsors to buy gifts or donate money to help them have a Christmas holiday.
Eligible recipients must reside in Boone County, have children 18 years or younger living in the household and have an income at or below 200% of federal poverty guidelines.
Interested families can call the VAC at 573-874-2273 to check their eligibility.
Those interested in becoming a sponsor can contact the VAC by phone or complete the sponsor Google form.
For more information, contact Christy Lowe at sw4@vacmo.org, or call the VAC .