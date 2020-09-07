The Voluntary Action Center will begin accepting sign-ups for its 37th annual holiday program starting Tuesday.

The program matches families in need with sponsors to buy gifts or donate money to help them have a Christmas holiday.

Eligible recipients must reside in Boone County, have children 18 years or younger living in the household and have an income at or below 200% of federal poverty guidelines. 

Interested families can call the VAC at 573-874-2273 to check their eligibility.

Those interested in becoming a sponsor can contact the VAC by phone or complete the sponsor Google form.

For more information, contact Christy Lowe at sw4@vacmo.org, or call the VAC .

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Public Health and Safety Reporter, Fall 2020 Studying news reporting/writing Reach me at fmnkm@mail.missouri.edu

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.