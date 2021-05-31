Silent march honors George Floyd, remembers Black history

As demonstrators marched from the Boone County Courthouse toward Providence Road, their silence was disturbed only by birds chirping and cars passing by.
“I feel like we’ve said enough,” Daimontre Yancy, master of ceremonies, said, “and now that we are silent, it’s going to give validation to those who can no longer walk for themselves.”
Around 70 people gathered Monday evening to honor the memory of George Floyd. The demonstrators marched silently for a half-mile in a circle from the Boone County Courthouse to Providence Road, Park Avenue, Ash Street and Eighth Street, ending back at the courthouse.
On Memorial Day of last year, Floyd was murdered at the hands of police, his death a result of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes.
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr., a professor at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College, delivered a keynote speech following the march.
He said the inclusive nature of the Black Lives Matter movement this summer was powerful because it rallied people from various races, ethnicities, ages and socioeconomic lifestyles and backgrounds.
“The activism that has happened, which I hope will continue, has ignited passion and anything worth doing demands passion,” Dawson said. “The death of George Floyd captured the imagination of the entire world.”
He explained how freed African American slaves held one of the first Memorial Day ceremonies.
“Isn’t it interesting how the universe will weave itself together,” Dawson said.
Then, the ceremony was known as Black Declaration Day, and it marked the day former slaves dug up a mass grave of Union soldiers in Charleston, South Carolina, and gave them proper burials, Dawson said.
“A person who gives their life ought to be celebrated,” he said. “Yesterday was the anniversary of the massacre in Tulsa. Black Wall Street was destroyed, homes and businesses were destroyed, simply because a group of people decided Black lives don’t matter.”
The march not only marked one year since Floyd’s murder but also the 100-year anniversary of when an all-white mob descended on the predominantly-Black Greenwood neighborhood of Tulsa, Oklahoma, killing hundreds.
The massacre, which lasted into the early hours of June 1, remains one of the deadliest examples of racial violence in U.S. history.
Brittany Fatoma, executive director of Worley Street Roundtable, further explained how Memorial Day intersects both Floyd’s murder and the violence of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
The former slaves, who reburied the Union soldiers back in 1865, held a march that was led by Black children, according to Fatoma.
“I think it’s a perfect backdrop historically for what we’re doing here today,” she said. “It really does take the community, but also children lead.”
Dawson was the first African American to earn a doctorate degree in philosophy at MU.
“I believe we can make public education, particularly of history, real history,” Dawson said.
According to The Associated Press, so far 20 lawmakers are trying to ban the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1619 Project by The New York Times from being taught in public schools. Critical race theory calls attention to the role of race and racism in America through the legacy of slavery and systemic racism, which continues to affect public policy today.
Following Dawson’s address, a petition created in collaboration with Missouri Faith Voices, CoMo for Progress, the Worley Street Roundtable, People’s Defense, The Fellowship of Reconciliation and The WE Project was passed around.
The organizations called on Mayor Brian Treece, City Manager John Glascock and Columbia Police Department Chief Geoff Jones to hold a public town hall meeting to discuss implementing and funding the fundamental building blocks of social justice, according to the petition.
The petition also asked that racism be declared a public threat to the city of Columbia.
Only twice did demonstrators raise their voice: to chant “I believe that we will win!” and then “Justice!” after each name of 48 Black people killed by police was read by Yancy.
The event ended with demonstrators dispersing as quietly as they had marched.