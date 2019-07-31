Simmons First National Corp. has entered an agreement with Columbia-based Landrum Co., the parent company of Landmark Bank, to acquire all its outstanding shares.
“We consider ourselves very fortunate to be able to engage in this transaction with The Landrum Company,” Simmons Chairman and CEO George A. Makris said in a news release.
The all-stock deal is worth about $434 million. The $3.3 billion in total assets Landmark owns makes it the largest individual bank that Simmons has purchased, according to Arkansas Business.
Landrum shareholders still must approve the deal before Landmark Bank begins to merge with Simmons First National, Arkansas Business reported. Landmark, it said, will operate as a separate bank subsidiary of Simmons for an interim period. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.
“Through this transaction, we will be able to take advantage of Simmons’ size and scale to provide our customers with additional products and services, as well as greater lending capabilities,” Landrum President and CEO Kevin Gibbens in a news release.
The transaction will present both companies with the best path for customers, shareholders and associates, he said.
The deal with Landrum is one in a string of acquisitions for Simmons First in Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.
No one from the Landmark Bank headquarters in downtown Columbia was available to comment on Wednesday evening.